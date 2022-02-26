WhatsApp Is Bringing A New Search Option For Android Users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is adding a new search button on the Android app, according to a recent find. WhatsApp’s search option is very often used for finding specific messages in a chat, and the feature has been there since a very long time. Now, however, the instant messaging app is getting a new search button at another place for making search easier. The new search message shortcut was spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.6.3. The report shows that Android users will now get an extra search option to search for messages on their WhatsApp.

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp users for Android will also get a search option in the info page of their personal contacts and group chats. Currently, the feature is being rolled out to a set of testers. The report, however, notes that the search option often fails to appear even for beta testers at times. It is not known as to when the new feature will be rolled out to a wider set of users, but the WABetaInfo report says that it will be rolled out in a future build.

Right now, Android users on WhatsApp can only search for messages either from the app’s home page, or by going into individual chats and tapping the three-dot menu to find “Search."

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a bunch of new features that are said to be rolled out later this year. The company most recently launched a new voice call interface, and the option to pause and continue recording voice messages was also rolled out earlier this year. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on message reactions, a feature similar to the one on Meta-owned Instagram and Twitter.

