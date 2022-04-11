WhatsApp Is Bringing These New Drawing Tools And Media Visibility Features

WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging app comes with many useful features that allow users to do much more than just staying in touch with friends and family. Now, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new update that will bring new drawing tools to the popular instant messaging app. The feature has been spotted in an iOS beta version of WhatsApp, and is said to be rolling out to beta testers in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.8.0.73. Separately, WhatsApp is also found to be bringing a new media visibility feature for disappearing chats.

The upcoming features were spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The report said that WhatsApp is planning to introduce three new drawing tools - two new pencils and a blur tool. The blur tool was already available for WhatsApp on iOS, but what’s new is the interface of the drawing editor when using the new drawing tools. The blur tool will be removed from the usual position, and it is available at the bottom of the screen with two new pencils.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Finally Making It Easier To Send Messages To Unsaved Numbers

The report also shared a screenshot showing the new feature. WABetaInfo also said that the new drawing tools are also coming on WhatsApp beta for Android to some users and a new changelog will be available when more users get the new feature.

The instant messaging app is also getting a new media visibility feature that changes the way media from disappearing chats is automatically saved on your devices. The new feature prevents auto-saving media to your phone’s gallery for disappearing chats. As seen in a screenshot shared in a separate WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is automatically turning off “Media Visibility" for disappearing chats. The media visibility feature allow users to view the media in their device’s gallery. Keeping it off comes as a privacy measure from the Meta-owned instant messaging app. The same change is also rolling out for WhatsApp on iOS, where the option “Save to Camera Roll” is automatically turned off for disappearing chats. You can still save media manually in disappearing chats, the report said.

WhatsApp recently launched a new feature that makes it easier to send message to numbers that you don’t have saved in your contacts. The new feature now gives users three options when they click a number on a chat - to message, dial, or save it. Previously, clicking a number on WhatsApp used to open the phone’s dialer app.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

ALSO READ: WhatsApp 2GB File Sharing Limit: Why It’s The Next Big WhatsApp Feature.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.