WhatsApp Is Bringing This New ‘Exciting’ Photo Feature

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is bringing a new drawing feature for the Android app, while the desktop app is getting new and updated chat bubbles. This comes at a time when WhatsApp is reported to be working on message reactions that will allow users to reply to messages with just an emoji. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the drawing tool will allow users to draw on images and videos, and it will be an extension of the pencil tool that users already have on the app.

The report hints that WhatsApp will add new drawing tools to the Android app. This will bring two new pencils to draw on images and videos through a future update. WhatsApp right now has a single pencil tool that allows them to doodle or mark on images, but with the new feature, users will get on thinner and one thicker pencil option. The report also mentions that the messaging app is also working on a blur image tool that may also be introduced in a future build. The new features have been found in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.3.5.

The WABetaInfo report also mentions that the instant messaging app is bringing a new colour to its Windows and macOS apps with WhatsApp beta for Desktop 2.2201.2.0. The new colours will be visible in the dark theme, with the chat bubbles seemingly greener than the existing colour.

WhatsApp is reportedly trying to bring in more features this year. These include message reactions, a Community feature, the ability to see the sender’s profile picture in the notification (iOS), and more. WhatsApp was also recently reported to be bringing a new feature that will allow users to listen to voice notes in the background.

Recently, a WhatsApp scam named Rediroff.com had surfaced. The scam has been circulating on the Meta-owned instant messaging app for some time now. According to reports, fraudsters are using the WhatsApp scam to rob users of their personal and financial data like bank and card details. The spam link can also infect Windows PCs, along with iOS and Android smartphones.

