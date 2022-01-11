WhatsApp Is Bringing This New Feature For Android, iOS Users

Meta-owned popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging service in the world. The company keeps users interested in WhatsApp by bringing in new features every now and then. WhatsApp is now testing new search filters for WhatsApp Business users. WhatsApp Business is an alternative app that is intended to be used by companies and other organisations in order to communicate with customers. The WhatsApp Business app comes with some features that are more relevant to business owners like Business Profiles, automated replies, greeting messages, and more.

Now, as spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Business app is getting more search filters for both Android and iOS users. Currently, WhatsApp Business users can narrow their search results to messages containing photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio files, and/or documents. Now you will be able to filter messages based on if the recipient is in your contacts list, and if the message has been read or not. As with existing filters, users can use more than one at the same time. It is not clear if or when the new fiters will arrive on the standard WhatsApp application on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing a new way in which users receive messages on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp users will be able to see profile pictures of users alongside the message notification in an upcoming update for iPhone users. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo earlier, the new feature will allow users to see a small photo of the sender in the notification when they receive a message from a person or a group.

