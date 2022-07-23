WhatsApp Is Bringing This Privacy Feature For Its Users

WhatsApp continues to improve the privacy nature of the app which is required when you just need a mobile number to add someone to the WhatsApp contact list. Over the past few months, we have seen the messaging app get features that can help you hide the profile photo, last seen status and more.

Now, it is testing another privacy feature that will be welcomed by the users. According to the new Android beta version, WhatsApp will soon let its users hide their online status from everyone or make it default for all those who cannot see their last seen status.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo on the iOS version and now it is moving to the Android beta version, suggesting that a public release might be on the cards. The tipster claims that Android beta version 2.22.16.12 will be getting the new feature in the coming days, after which WhatsApp is likely to make it official for everyone.

From the available details, WhatsApp is adding this new online status feature with two options. You can either hide it from everyone (which includes people not added to your contacts) or specifically ask WhatsApp to select based on your choice for who can see your last seen status.

And since the second option is available, users have the power to even block everyone from seeing their last seen and online status by selecting ‘Nobody’ from the list.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp officially rolled out the ability for Android users to migrate their chats, videos and images to iOS. They can do that by following the basic steps highlighted by the messaging app on its FAQ page. WhatsApp also claims that users can migrate chats from iOS to Android as well, but the steps for that aren’t available on the platform’s FAQ page right now.

