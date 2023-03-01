WhatsApp Is Bringing Two New Changes To Status Tab: What To Expect

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging application around the world, is reportedly redesigning the Status tab to include newsletters, which will provide a new way for users to receive updates in the future.

“With a private newsletter tool, users will be able to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice. We explained that this feature will be separate and optional, available within the Status tab," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp reported.

According to the report, the Meta-owned platform is working on tweaking the Status tab by bringing two different sections: status and newsletter. As a result of this redesigned section, one of the key features will be the integration of newsletters that you follow directly into the status tab, available in a future update of the app, and the ability to discover newsletters by entering a username.

In addition, status updates will be shown in a horizontal layout in the future, similar to Instagram Stories. The report mentioned that users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers masked and hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Newsletters will be shown chronologically without any hidden priority, they don’t have ads at the moment, and there is no sign of algorithmic recommendations. In addition, users will always have control over who they follow, and nobody else will be able to see who they follow.

The redesigned status tab with newsletters is under development and will be released in a future update of the app, it added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Call Link" feature, which will allow users to create a link to join a call, on Windows beta. The new feature is available to beta testers within the calls tab.

Users can choose the call type between voice and video, and then copy the link so that they can share it with their WhatsApp chats to invite people to join the call. The URL will be unique every time someone creates a new call link, so that no one can join users’ private calls without their approval.

