WhatsApp Is Expected To Roll Out These New Features In The Coming Weeks

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a bunch of new features in the coming months. From cashback on WhatsApp payments to redesigning group info pages, there is a lot in store waiting for us. According to a recent report, the Facebook-owned company is eyeing to encourage its users to opt for WhatsApp payments. Now, how will the cashback feature work? In a screengrab shared by WABetaInfo, we see that the messaging giant will alert its user about the cashback benefits. Well, it is hard to say who all will be eligible for the cashback. Will it be just for those customers who haven’t availed of the services yet or for all users.

Next is a group redesigning feature. With this, users will be able to design a group icon. In order to give it an edge, the upcoming offering will let the users add a background colour to the icon. Users can also add an emoji or a sticker to it. Once the feature will be rolled out for public use, users will have to click on the group info section and tap on the camera icon. After doing so, click emoji and stickers to create your group icon.

Another interesting update is around “last seen". Many of us have disabled the setting for number of reasons. With an upcoming update, users will be able to select each contacts they want to share or hide their last seen details with. It feature will be available on both iOS and Android devices. An option will appear under the privacy setting to include the contacts with whom you want to share the last seen status.

Aside from the group icon editing tool, the messaging service is also bringing a feature that will allow users to report individual messages on WhatsApp, instead of reporting the whole chat or a group chat. This comes as WhatsApp’s attempt to curb abusive and spam messages on the platform - something that has posed a big problem for the Facebook-owned platform. The feature was found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo in WhatsApp for iOS beta versions 2.21.190.12 and 2.21.190.11.

