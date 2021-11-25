WhatsApp Is Getting 5 New Features Soon: Here’s How These Will Help You Chat Better

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. With billions of users using the app every day, WhatsApp keeps pushing new features and updates in order to keep things interesting. The company is currently reportedly working on a host of new features that pertain to usability, privacy, and other things. WhatsApp recently brought a custom sticker-making tool for WhatsApp web, which is also reported to come to the mobile and desktop apps soon. Let us take a look at all the upcoming features on the Facebook (now Meta)-owned instant messaging app.

1. Time-limit for deleting messages

Most recently, WhatsApp was reported to be changing the time-limit for users to delete their messages. Currently, WhatsApp allows you to delete messages that are up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds old. Now, the company has been spotted testing a time-limit of 7 days and 8 minutes. Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is removing a time-limit for deleting messages, but that seems to have changed(https://www.news18.com/news/tech/whatsapp-is-testing-these-two-features-to-make-app-more-useful-4481639.html), according to the latest development.

2. Playback controls for audio messages

WhatsApp will also soon allow users to adjust the playback speed of audio messages or voice notes. According to a recent find from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, users will be able to increase the playback speed by 2x on voice notes. However, users will still not be able to reduce the playback speed, and the same option is also unavailable with voice notes.

3. Privacy setting for Last Seen, Profile Photo

The Meta-owned instant messaging app is also testing a feature that will allow users to hide their Last Seen, profile photo, and Status from specific contacts. The feature is being tested on the beta versions of both Android and iOS. WhatsApp currently gives users three options - to show their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen to “Everyone," “Nobody," and “My Contacts." The report in WABetaInfo has now said that WhatsApp will add a new option that will be “My Contacts…Except," and will allow users to select who all to hide their last seen status and profile picture from.

4. Photo editor

WhatsApp is also bringing an in-app photo editor to its app, starting with WhatsApp Web. The company announced the feature officially earlier this month, saying that it is working on bringing the photo editor to WhatsApp web. With the new feature, users will be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen.

5. Sticker Maker for mobile app

After the company launched the new sticker-maker for WhatsApp web, there are now reports of the same coming for the mobile app. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to send stickers using pre-loaded or third-party sticker packs. However, a recent report in 91Mobiles hints that the company may allow iOS and Android users to create their own stickers soon.

