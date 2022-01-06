WhatsApp Is Getting These New Features Soon

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has released two new features related to notifications on iPhones. The features were first spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The first one pertains to profile pictures being shown in system notifications, while the second one relates to the information in notifications when someone mentions or replies to your message on a group. Both these features are being rolled out in separate updates, and while we have spoken about the picture in notification update in a separate copy, let us take a look at how the new detailed notifications will change your experience while using WhatsApp.

The update that brings more detailed notifications gives users more information when someone mentions them or replies to their message in a group. This feature, however, only pertains to group chats and not individual chats. The WABetaInfo report also shows screenshots of both the features working for iOS devices. These updates follow a previous beta update where WhatsApp was reported to be bringing a redesigned contact info page.

ALSO READ: Here’s How WhatsApp Is Changing The Way You Get Messages

WhatsApp users will also be able to see profile pictures of users alongside the message notification in an upcoming update for iPhone users. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to see a small photo of the sender in the notification when they receive a message from a person or a group.

This comes after last week, WhatsApp rolled out beta version 2.22.1.1 for iOS users that came with hidden references about a feature that will allow users to create Communities within the app. A similar feature for Android users was spotted earlier.

According to reports, the Community on WhatsApp has a name and a description, similar to WhatsApp Groups. After creating a name and writing a description, users will get an option of creating a new Group or linking up to 10 groups. WhatsApp is said to automatically create an “Announcement" group within the community for admins. This can be used to share a single message to all linked Groups at once.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.