WhatsApp Is Increasing Character Limit For Group Subject And Description: Know More

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging Application WhatsApp is reportedly releasing longer group subjects and descriptions, making it easier to better describe groups.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.9 update, we discovered some changes specifically for the group subject and description that are aimed at providing a better user experience for WhatsApp groups," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the changes are about the number of characters you can type when entering the group subject and description. The group subject has been increased from 25 characters to 100 characters.

This lets group administrators have more freedom when naming their groups, making it easier to identify the purpose of the group. In addition, the Meta-owned messaging application is increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

This update provides more space for group administrators to add important details and information about the group, making it easier for all group participants to understand the purpose of the group, in particular when it’s linked to a community, the report said.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for people that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Play Store and it’s expected to reach more users soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which lets users react to messages within the announcement group on iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to work on an in-app banner to notify users when an update that brings message reactions within the announcement group is available.

Reportedly, users will be required to update their app from the App Store or the TestFlight app to access the upcoming feature. Moreover, the report suggests that as of now this upcoming feature is under development and is likely to be released in near future on the iOS application.

