WhatsApp Is Making It Easier to Listen to Voice Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is bringing several new features for its users. The app has recently been spotted to be working on a feature that pertains to voice notes on WhatsApp. The new feature has been spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo and will allow users to play voice notes in the background, if they close the specific WhatsApp chat in the middle of listening to one. Currently WhatsApp lets users listen to voice notes as long as the chat window is open, but the moment a user closes the app or even goes back to open another chat, the voice note stops. This will change with the recently-spotted upcoming update.

The new feature will allow users to keep listening to voice notes when they switch to a different chat. The feature was spotted on iOS beta a couple of months ago, and was later seen on an Android beta as well. This time around, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that shows us how the feature may look once its rolled out. The screenshot shows that if a user goes back while listening to a voice note, it will move into a pop-up like widget, which will appear on the top of the display. The new voice note widget will also have a pause button, the screenshot shows. This will let you pause, play, and dismiss the voice note from the top window. This will come as a welcome change from WhatsApp users as getting rid of a chat window means that the user can no longer continue listening to a voice note.

Recently, WhatsApp was reported to be bringing new search filters for WhatsApp Business users. WhatsApp Business is an alternative app that is intended to be used by companies and other organisations in order to communicate with customers. The WhatsApp Business app comes with some features that are more relevant to business owners like Business Profiles, automated replies, greeting messages, and more.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Bringing This New Feature For Android, iOS Users

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.