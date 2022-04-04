WhatsApp Is Putting Another Limit On Message Forwards: All Details Here

Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps bringing new features and updates to make the platform more usable and safe at the same time for its users. The company is now bringing a new restriction with forwarding messages. Android and iOS users will not be able to forward a message on more than one groups. The new change was spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo on WhatsApp beta for both Android and iOS. The portal also shared screenshots of the feature that show a disclaimer that will appear when users try to forward a message on more than one group chats.

The new feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.7.2 and WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.7.0.76. The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show that when a message is already marked as forwarded, it is no longer possible to forward it to more than one group. If a user tries to forward an already forwarded message to another group, they will be met with an alert that says “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat." This comes as the latest restriction on message forwarding on WhatsApp, something that has previously been linked to the spread of misinformation in India and abroad as well. The WABetaInfo report also states that the new single group forward limitation had already been rolled out to some Android beta testers but is now extending it to more beta testers and for WhatsApp beta for iOS as well.

In 2018, WhatsApp had restricted the number of people a user can foward a message to five. This was started with India and was rolled out globally in January 2019.

This comes few days after WhatsApp rolled out new voice message features on Android. The six new features added to voice notes on WhatsApp are draft preview, ability to pause/resume the message, out of chat playback which is another term of the global voice note player. WhatsApp also is bringing resume playback for voice notes, and waveform visualisation of the voice notes.

