WhatsApp Is Testing Animations For Message Reactions On Android

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been strongly reported to have been working on a messages reactions feature that allows users to react to messages like we do on Instagram and Twitter. Now, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new animation for when a user reacts to a message. Reactions on a message will be tested on the beta channel for Android, iOS, WhatsApp Web, and the WhatsApp desktop app before it is rolled out to end users. The new animation was spotted in a report from WABetaInfo which shows the new animation being developed on WhatsApp for Android when reaction to messages on the app.

The new animations show the selection emoji reaction come into place at the bottom of the message, and it may be used to draw a user’s attention to the emoji reaction. The feature is not available to any user or tester as of now and is currently under development, the report said. This also comes soon after WhatsApp was spotted working on message reactions on the WhatsApp Desktop beta version.

Last week, WABetaInfo showed an emoji icon next to an individual message, revealing a panel with six emojis when clicked. The animation shared from the Android app and the desktop app show six emojis - thumbs up, red heart, crying face, folded hands, shocked face, and face with tears. It is not known if these will be the emojis reactions will be limited to, or if WhatsApp will let users react with other or more emojis.

Message reactions on WhatsApp is one of the most anticipated feature that the instant messaging platform is working on. The feature has been under development since months now, and glimpses of what it could be have been spotted in several reports in the recent past. Responding to messages with emojis and reactions is already available on other apps like Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, Signal, and Telegram.

