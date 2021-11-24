WhatsApp Is Testing These Two Features To Make App More Useful

Meta-owned WhatsApp is arguably the most popular instant messaging app out there. The app is used by billions of people across the world and offers a host of features to make personal chats more intuitive and fun. In order to keep things interesting, WhatsApp brings new features to its app every now and then. Now the Meta-owned app is reported to be bringing a couple of new features including extending the time limit for deleting messages for everyone, a feature to create stickers. This comes soon after WhatsApp launched a custom sticker-creation tool for its Web and Desktop client.

Now, WhatsApp has been reported to be working on extending the time limit for deleting messages earlier as well. The company was first spotted testing this feature earlier this month by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo within the beta of version 2.21.220.15. Now, the same feature has been spotted in the Desktop beta version 2.2147.4, which suggests that WhatsApp is planning to change the maximum time limit from 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds to 7 days and 8 minutes. WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the feature, which showed the “Delete for Everyone" option for a message that is at least a day old.

Earlier, WhatsApp was reported to be planning to remove any time restriction, but now it seems that the company has decided to restrict it to just over seven days.

Another feature WhatsApp is reported to be testing is the ability to allow users to create their own stickers. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to send stickers using pre-loaded or third-party sticker packs. However, a recent report in 91Mobiles hints that the Meta-owned instant messaging app may soon allow us to create our own stickers.

The sticker creation tool was also spotted in a beta version of the app. The report speculates that this may come to the stable WhatsApp app in the coming weeks. The tool will allow users to upload pictures to turn them into stickers. It is also reported that WhatsApp may allow users to customise these in order to make the stickers more fun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.