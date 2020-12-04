WhatsApp Is Updating Its Terms and Privacy Policy And Users Need to Accept Them or Delete Their Account

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp appears to be working on a new feature that will alert users about upcoming updates via in-app banners. The feature seems to be inspired by Telegram that sends official notifications about new updates, though they arrive through a dedicated Telegram ChatBot. Additionally, WhatsApp is updating its Terms of Service in 2021, which users will have to accept in order to continue using the app. Those who do not agree with WhatsApp's new policies can delete their account by going into the settings. The latest development was spotted by WABetaInfo, who found the new updates in WhatsApp beta v2.20.206.19 for Android and v2.20.206.19 for iOS.

According to the report, WhatsApp users will be alerted about the updated terms and policy guidelines through an in-app banner. The in-app banners will also be used to notify users about new features on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will need to "accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp" or they can "always delete" their account. Additionally, the new rules will come to effect starting February 8, 2021, though the report notes that the actual implementation date is subject to change. Regular users of WhatsApp are expected to see the new guideline-alert in the coming weeks.

Similarly, a company spokesperson has confirmed to UK-based publication The Independent that all users "must agree" to the new terms by February 8, 2021, if they want to continue using the messaging platform. The spokesperson said that the changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on WhatsApp and interact with users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced a new feature that will allow users to put different custom wallpapers on each chat. The company also announced the launch of a new sticker search and a new sticker collection. To use a custom wallpaper on an individual, users would need to select Options (three dots) > Wallpaper, and then choose the background from either its native collections or from the phone's gallery. The feature is expected to rollout to users in the coming weeks.