WhatsApp Is Venturing Into Cryptocurrencies: Here's How

Meta (formerly Facebook) will allow users to send make crypto payments through WhatsApp via the company’s cryptocurrency wallet, Novi. The pilot program was announced by Novi head Stephane Kasriel who said that for now, it is open to a limited number of people in the United States. Using Novi does not change the privacy of WhatsApp personal messages and calls, he said.

“There’s a new way to try the Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message," Karsiel said. Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, has been working on the wallet app for several months, while scaling back its global plans for rolling out a digital currency called Diem on regulatory concerns.

New in the US: use your @Novi digital wallet to send and receive money right within a @WhatsApp chat. People use WA to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and now Novi will help them do that securely, instantly and with no fees. https://t.co/4wG4t8zwKh— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 8, 2021

Meta’s own cryptocurrency wallet Novi was rolled out earlier this year in the US and Guatemala. The WhatsApp Crypto feature, however, is limited to the US so far. In a tweet, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said, “New in the US: use your Novi digital wallet to send and receive money right within a WhatsApp chat. People use WA to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and now Novi will help them do that securely, instantly, and with no fees."

