English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Launches Feature to Submit Rumours and Uncertain Information Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Facebook-owned WhatsApp said in a statement it was working with an Indian startup called Proto that will help to classify messages sent by users as true, false, misleading or disputed.
WhatsApp launches India tip line to curb fake news during polls
Loading...
WhatsApp said on Tuesday it has launched a tip line for Indians to submit rumours and uncertain information, in the latest step by the messaging service to combat false news in India during the national election.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp said in a statement it was working with an Indian startup called Proto that will help to classify messages sent by users as true, false, misleading or disputed.
We know that WhatsApp is working on a new Forwarding Info feature the will inform users the number of times a message has been forwarded, and a frequently forwarded label. While the features have not to be enabled for users yet, the latest beta build of WhatsApp has now started showing the number of times a message has been forwarded. With that, the update also teases the dark mode once again.
A previous beta had the above-mentioned feature disabled by default specifically version 2.19.87. The new beta update seems to have enabled the message forward info feature. Users who are on the beta version of the app will now be able to see the number of times a message has been forwarded.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp said in a statement it was working with an Indian startup called Proto that will help to classify messages sent by users as true, false, misleading or disputed.
We know that WhatsApp is working on a new Forwarding Info feature the will inform users the number of times a message has been forwarded, and a frequently forwarded label. While the features have not to be enabled for users yet, the latest beta build of WhatsApp has now started showing the number of times a message has been forwarded. With that, the update also teases the dark mode once again.
A previous beta had the above-mentioned feature disabled by default specifically version 2.19.87. The new beta update seems to have enabled the message forward info feature. Users who are on the beta version of the app will now be able to see the number of times a message has been forwarded.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Facebook, Leading to a Crackdown
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler on Jimmy Fallon Show
- PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results