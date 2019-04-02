WhatsApp Launches Feature to Submit Rumours and Uncertain Information Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

WhatsApp said on Tuesday it has launched a tip line for Indians to submit rumours and uncertain information, in the latest step by the messaging service to combat false news in India during the national election.Facebook-owned WhatsApp said in a statement it was working with an Indian startup called Proto that will help to classify messages sent by users as true, false, misleading or disputed.We know that WhatsApp is working on a new Forwarding Info feature the will inform users the number of times a message has been forwarded, and a frequently forwarded label. While the features have not to be enabled for users yet, the latest beta build of WhatsApp has now started showing the number of times a message has been forwarded. With that, the update also teases the dark mode once again.A previous beta had the above-mentioned feature disabled by default specifically version 2.19.87. The new beta update seems to have enabled the message forward info feature. Users who are on the beta version of the app will now be able to see the number of times a message has been forwarded.