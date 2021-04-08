WhatsApp Launches New Vaccine for All Sticker Pack for Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack called Vaccines for All as a part of the company’s efforts towards spreading awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and show its appreciation for healthcare workers around the world. The new sticker pack from WhatsAp was developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). WhatsApp has also partnered with more than 150 national, state, and local governments, as well as organisations including the WHO and UNICEF to offer verified information on COVID-19. The COVID-19 helplines created on WhatsApp have also started offering vaccine information and registration. The new Vaccine for All sticker pack brings 23 distinct stickers to WhatsApp, designed in partnership with the WHO. It is available for download on both Android and iOS and is aimed at letting people “express the joy, relief, and hope they feel about the possibilities the COVID-19 vaccines offer."

““As COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the new sticker pack aims to encourage vaccine uptake and represents hope,” said Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at WHO was quoted as saying in a statement. Apart from the stickers, WhatsApp has also added COVID-19 helplines from various governments and organisations like the WHO, UNICEF, and more since the start of the pandemic. WhatsApp also said that the governments in countries including India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa have started using these helplines to connect citizens to accurate COVID-19 vaccine information and registration. In Indonesia, WhatsApp said that about 5,00,000 healthcare workers registered for the vaccine through the helpline service in the first five days.

In India, WhatsApp has partnered with MyGov to provide information related to COVID-19 though a chatbot. The chatbot, called MyGov Corona Helpdesk includes details on COVID-19 vaccines and has surpassed the mark of 30 million users.

