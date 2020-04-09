WhatsApp Makes Voice and Video Calls Easier Within Groups Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

WhatsApp has announced a new update for its app that will now make video calls easier than before on its platform, at least for smaller groups. With this latest feature, the instant messaging app has said that members will be able to make a group call or video call using a dedicated button.

Previously, to make a video call, members would have to first tap on the video call icon on the top right of the group chat in the app. After that, the user was asked to select the group members that they intended to call. However, with the new update, once the user clicks on the video call button, the call will commence without any prompt to add members. However, there’s a catch. This one-step process will only be available to groups that have four members or less. You cannot have more than four members on a call. The new feature will work on both Andriod and iOS versions of the app.

Announcing the update on Twitter, WhatsApp said, "We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!"

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in various countries, including India, where WhatsApp has a massive user base, there has been a surge in video conferencing across the globe. Many people, from businessmen to bureaucrats, are relying on teleconferencing applications like Zoom, Skype among others. WhatsApp, therefore, is trying to tap into the surge by making it easier to use.

Whatsapp is also dealing with the spread of a lot of misinformation about COVID-19. The company recently instituted multiple barriers to slow the spread of fake news and misinformation. Earlier this week, it restricted forwarding of messages to just one contact. However, not all forwarded texts will be stopped or restricted. The texts that have been forwarded more than five times on the platform will be barred.