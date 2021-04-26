WhatsApp May Add a 24 Hours Option For Disappearing Messages Feature: All We Know

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp had last year introduced a much popular disappearing messages feature, which automatically removed messages after a period of seven days (if turned on by a user). Now, it is being reported that WhatsApp is testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages on both Android, iOS, and the web. With this option, WhatsApp will compete with rival apps like Telegram that give users multiple options to choose from. The upcoming feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that keeps a track of WhatsApp updates. The report in WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp will not replace the 7 days option and the 24 hours option will be an added choice for users. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows the 24 hours option in the section where users enable/ disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.

For groups, WhatsApp earlier let only the admins control disappearing messages. Recently, the app was updated for iOS to allow all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring a disappearing photos feature to both Android and iOS platforms. Recently, a report in WABetaInfo itself said that the Facebook-owned platform is testing a new feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice notes. According to the report last week, WhatsApp will add three playback speed options - 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Notably, there is still no option for a slower playback speed for voice messages.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has introduced a new sticker pack called ‘Vaccines for All‘ as a part of the company’s efforts towards spreading awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

