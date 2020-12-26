WhatsApp May Be Figuring Out How It Will Handle Calls for Multiple Device Support

Currently, Facebook-owned WhatsApp messenger only supports once device at a time. However, the app is said to be getting multiple device support in a future update. Since multiple device setup is a complicated feature to implement, given how WhatsApp works, the messaging platform seems to be testing how calls will be handled when multiple devices will be supported on the instant messaging platform. The update, coming from WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp is already testing the multiple devices support.

Folks at WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week, while answering a user's query on Twitter. WhatsApp teased the multiple device support feature quite a while back but is taking a while to bring the feature to end users, similar to the situation with WhatsApp's dark mode for Android, iOS, and Web apps that also took a while to be rolled out to end customers. According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently working on how calls will be handled when there are more than one devices signed in to one WhatsApp account. The company is reportedly figuring out what device will receive calls in case of multiple device usage.

WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices since the last week.No release date available. https://t.co/eJGLVFWjo9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 22, 2020

Previously, it was reported that the multi-device support will be limited to four devices for one account. This will be different to how WhatsApp web works, as users will be able to use the WhatsApp app natively on multiple devices. The multi-device support feature is said to be integrated into the WhatsApp settings. According to past reports, there will be a linked devices section within the settings. Users will be able to link multiple devices by tapping on a 'Link a new device' option, along with a toggle on and off option.