WhatsApp May Be Working on Feature That Allows Users to Change Chat Box Colour: What We Know

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to change the theme of the chat box inside the app. According to a tweet by WhatsApp WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp developments, users will be able to change colours in the chat box and opt for a darker shade of Green for text on the screen. There’s no official word yet on when the feature is expected to roll out to end users. WhatsApp has been working on several features, according to reports online. It was recently reported that the Facebook-owned platform is working on a feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their convenience. The feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users currently.

WhatsApp last month also rolled out the voice and video calling feature for its Desktop app. WhatsApp explains that the video calling feature on the WhatsApp Desktop app will support both portrait and landscape orientations. The video appears in a resizable standalone window on the computer screen and is positioned at the top so that users do not miss their chats. Currently, voice and video calling is only available for one-to-one chats and will later come to group chats. On WhatsApp for Android and iOS, group chats support up to eight people during a single voice or video call.