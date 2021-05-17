WhatsApp May Bring Disappearing Messages Feature to iOS, Android Smartphones Soon

WhatsApp may be working on a disappearing messages feature for iOS, according to a recent find from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. The feature, which is still under development, will allow users to let messages on WhatsApp disappear after a certain amount of time. According to the report in WABetaInfo, when the user enables Disappearing mode, new chats will being with disappearing messages on. Users will also be able to toggle the feature on or off, once its live, the report shows. It will enable the chat history to be erased after the user reads a message. This comes as WhatsApp’s latest step towards making the instant messaging platform more secure.

“Today we’re announcing the feature called Disappearing Mode! If you love privacy, disappearing messages is the feature for you. You can enable it within Contact Info and Group Info, but it can happen that you have to manually enable it when a contact starts a new chat with you," a message found by WABetaInfo reads. In order to toggle the Disappearing Messages feature, users need to go to WhatsApp Settings > Privacy > Disappearing Mode.

WhatsApp latest terms of service also kicked in recently on May 15. The new controversial privacy policy from the Facebook-owned messaging platform kicked in last week, and those who have not accepted the updated terms yet will need to accept them as they will soon start losing functionality over the next several weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here