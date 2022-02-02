WhatsApp May Extend The Time Limit To Delete Messages By This Much

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been reported to be working on extending the time limit to delete a message “for everyone" since a while. Currently, WhatsApp allows you to delete a message in one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. However, that may be extended to a limit of two days and 12 hours, according to a recent report. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo has reported that a beta version of WhatsApp for Android has references to suggest the extension of the time limit for “Delete for Everyone."

The WhatsApp tracker reports that WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.410 has carried references to suggest the extension of time limit to delete messages to 2 days and 12 hours, meaning users will get two-and-a-half days to permanently delete a message. Once a message is deleted, users will see a notification that says “This message was deleted." Now, this is not the first time WhatsApp has been reported to have an extension for the “Delete for Everyone" time limit.

Earlier, in November 2021, the Meta-owned Instant messaging app was reported to extend the time limit to delete messages to up to seven days. However, the WABetaInfo report notes that the seven days time limit seems unfair as most people would not want to delete a message sent over a week ago.

Now while there is still confusion as to what time limit the popular instant messaging app will finalise, it is safe to say that the feature is on the way. WhatsApp introduced the existing “Delete for Everyone" feature back in 2018 and it allows users to delete a message within an hour. Earlier, the timeline was limited to just seven minutes.

Separately, WABetaInfo reported on a new introduction screen for WhatsApp Communities in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.9. This screen is said to inform users about how the new feature will work.

