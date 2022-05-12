WhatsApp is seemingly planning to roll out chat filters on the platform soon. As the name suggests, filters will essentially let users segregate chats into multiple categories or windows to seamlessly read messages from multiple users. The feature may not seem significant as many email services like Gmail already include this feature to de-clutter the platform. However, the feature would help many users as WhatsApp is widely used in India and elsewhere as a primary source of communication. For reference, Mark Zuckerberg had mentioned in 2020 that WhatsApp delivers roughly 100 billion messages each day.

The latest development was spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo and the publication adds that the message filter feature is already available on the WhatsApp Business client. A screenshot highlights that WhatsApp beta testers will see a filter option next to the search bar. Users will find four options under the section - Unread chats, Contacts, Non-contacts, and Groups. This will bring relief to many users who currently use features like archive chats to de-clutter WhatsApp main chat.

It would be helpful if WhatsApp plans on adding a ‘close friends’ in the filters to help users create a close friends group and see their messages first in the dedicated window. WhatsApp sibling Instagram has a similar Close Friends feature, but it allows users to share Instagram Stories with a select group of people.

Meanwhile, Meta-owned WhatsApp started rolling out the much-awaited message reactions feature for all users earlier this week. It is available to WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop users in India. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also getting other much talked-upon features like a higher file sharing size and the ability to add more people to WhatsApp groups. Users can now share files up to 2GB on the instant messaging app. It is a massive jump from the current 100MB maximum file size.

