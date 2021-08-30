WhatsApp May Get Quick Message Reactions Like Facebook Messenger, Instagram: Report

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on message reactions similar to the ones on Instagram and Twitter. Message reactions on WhatsApp may come as a part of Facebook’s efforts to enhance the features on the instant messaging app. The feature was found by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo and no users or beta testers will be able to try out the feature as of now. The report states that WhatsApp is currently testing the messages reaction feature internally.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the feature that shows a message which reads that the user is on an older version of WhatsApp that does not support reactions. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo is from the latest WhatsApp beta for Android build. The message reactions feature will be available on both Android and iOS apps, as well as the web and desktop clients. This will be similar to the message reactions we have seen on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger where users can just react with an expression (emoji) instead of replying to the message.

WhatsApp is currently said to be working on bringing multi-device compatibility to the platform, where users will be able to access WhatsApp on multiple platforms without requiring their smartphones to log in each time.

WhatsApp recently launched a public beta for its desktop client which allows Windows and macOS users to enroll in the public beta to try out all the new features coming to the WhatsApp desktop app.

