Whatsapp May Soon Let iOS and Android Users Migrate Chat History to a Different Phone Number

WhatsApp has been rumoured to introduce a chat migration tool for quite some time. The tool will essentially let Android or iOS users to transfer chats from one device to another with the same phone number. However, it appears that the Facebook-owned messaging company is testing another feature that would let users transfer chats from one registered number to another - also regardless of the OS. If the rumour is accurate, the migration feature will help users who are not only planning to switch platform from Android to iOS but also change their contact number but don’t want to lose chat history. The development was noted by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo that also shared a screenshot, which highlights the option “transfer to a different phone number." The feature is said to be under development on WhatsApp beta channels, and more details are expected soon. Once the migration tool is completed, users would also be able to transfer the entire media history from Android to iOS or vice versa, the report adds.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp finally rolled out its new terms of service in India on May 15. The company notes that users who are not accepting its updated rules will receive only limited access to features. However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) remains unhappy with this development and has asked the company to withdraw its new privacy policy. In a communication sent to WhatsApp on May 18, the ministry told the company that the manner of introducing these changes undermines the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security, and user choice for Indian users and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens. Before WhatsApp introduced its new rules, rival platforms like Telegram and Signal also witnessed a massive surge early this year. Data shows that Telegram’s downloads on Android and iOS grew 98 percent year-over-year (YoY) to more than 161 million, while Signal saw its first-time downloads surge 1,192 percent YoY to 64.6 million between January to April 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here