WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Pause Voice Recording for Shorter, Clearer Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow users to pause voice recordings in between. It will essentially allow users to send cleaner and shorter voice messages, unlike the current version that requires users to speak without any gaps. The new tool won’t force users to stop the current recording and start a new one. The voice recording feature appeared during the development of WhatsApp for iOS, but WhatsApp is on it on WhatsApp beta for Android as well. The Facebook-owned company is yet to confirm this development.

As per a video by the publication, WhatsApp users will record voice notes the same old way, but there’s a new button at the centre to pause recording. To send the voice note, users can select the button at the bottom right. The delete option sits at the bottom left.

Meanwhile, the same publication recently reported that WhatsApp has started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups to select beta testers. The feature was announced by Facebook earlier this year and will give users an option to choose between a 64-bit encryption key and a cloud-based key with a password. The data can be stored in either Google Drive or iCloud, but everything will be encrypted before uploading. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is also pushing multiple device support for users. WhatsApp recently explained how things would work behind the scenes for multi-device support to work, particularly with regards to security. The company adds that all devices will get the same level of end-to-end encryption and security.

However, the company has been facing heat from users after WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook faced a global outage. It said there is an issue with its serves, which is not letting users access its social media platform. During the outage last week, many users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

