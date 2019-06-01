WhatsApp May Soon Stop Your Profile Picture From Being Downloaded by Others on iOS Too

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
WhatsApp May Soon Stop Your Profile Picture From Being Downloaded by Others on iOS Too
The feature to save profile photos of other users is something that has always raised questions of privacy, and finally looks to be on the way out.
The feature to save profile photos of other users is something that has always raised questions of privacy, and finally looks to be on the way out.
Loading...
WhatsApp is finally introducing a much-important feature that many have often wondered why it was included in the first place. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta update for WhatsApp on iOS adds a crucial security feature (among others) that was recently introduced on Android -- preventing others from downloading user profile photos.
Many have often wondered why this feature was in place for so long, anyway. Given that WhatsApp is not a social medium, and is instead a personal communications platform, the profile photo on WhatsApp is essentially put in place for identification, and not in the same tune as on social platforms such as Facebook. Even social platforms such as Facebook have started putting in restrictions that prevent profile photos from being downloaded, with increasing incidents of misuse and cyber abuse on the internet.
Now, WhatsApp will finally disable the feature that allowed users to copy, download or share others' profile photos. However, it is important to note that WhatsApp still hasn't imposed restrictions to prevent screenshots from being taken, which would truly help in making the platform safer, and prevent any potential misuse of user identities. The latest privacy feature was first introduced in the latest Android stable build update, and given that it has now landed in the beta circle of the app on iOS, we expect to see it in the stable build soon.
Many have often wondered why this feature was in place for so long, anyway. Given that WhatsApp is not a social medium, and is instead a personal communications platform, the profile photo on WhatsApp is essentially put in place for identification, and not in the same tune as on social platforms such as Facebook. Even social platforms such as Facebook have started putting in restrictions that prevent profile photos from being downloaded, with increasing incidents of misuse and cyber abuse on the internet.
Now, WhatsApp will finally disable the feature that allowed users to copy, download or share others' profile photos. However, it is important to note that WhatsApp still hasn't imposed restrictions to prevent screenshots from being taken, which would truly help in making the platform safer, and prevent any potential misuse of user identities. The latest privacy feature was first introduced in the latest Android stable build update, and given that it has now landed in the beta circle of the app on iOS, we expect to see it in the stable build soon.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results