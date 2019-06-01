Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WhatsApp May Soon Stop Your Profile Picture From Being Downloaded by Others on iOS Too

The feature to save profile photos of other users is something that has always raised questions of privacy, and finally looks to be on the way out.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WhatsApp May Soon Stop Your Profile Picture From Being Downloaded by Others on iOS Too
The feature to save profile photos of other users is something that has always raised questions of privacy, and finally looks to be on the way out.
Loading...
WhatsApp is finally introducing a much-important feature that many have often wondered why it was included in the first place. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta update for WhatsApp on iOS adds a crucial security feature (among others) that was recently introduced on Android -- preventing others from downloading user profile photos.

Many have often wondered why this feature was in place for so long, anyway. Given that WhatsApp is not a social medium, and is instead a personal communications platform, the profile photo on WhatsApp is essentially put in place for identification, and not in the same tune as on social platforms such as Facebook. Even social platforms such as Facebook have started putting in restrictions that prevent profile photos from being downloaded, with increasing incidents of misuse and cyber abuse on the internet.

Now, WhatsApp will finally disable the feature that allowed users to copy, download or share others' profile photos. However, it is important to note that WhatsApp still hasn't imposed restrictions to prevent screenshots from being taken, which would truly help in making the platform safer, and prevent any potential misuse of user identities. The latest privacy feature was first introduced in the latest Android stable build update, and given that it has now landed in the beta circle of the app on iOS, we expect to see it in the stable build soon.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram