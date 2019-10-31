Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WhatsApp May Soon Work on Multiple Devices at the Same Time; You Can Now Rejoice

As of now, you can only run one WhatsApp account on your registered device.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature through which users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device. As previously announced, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow you to use your WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time. Chats will still be end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices, WABetaInfo recently reported. With the new feature, users will be able to use WhatsApp on different devices at the very same time.

Currently, WhatsApp users can only have one account on the registered device and if anyone tries to log in to another device, the account on the previous device will be logged out. Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like 'Hide-Muted Status Update', 'Splash Screen', and 'App Badge Improvements' among others. WhatsApp's new Splash Screen would essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
