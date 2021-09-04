WhatsApp Message Reactions Will Allow Users To React Multiple Times, Will Use All Emojis

WhatsApp was recently reported to be adding reactions to messages on the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform. Now, a new report has further cleared the implementation, as to how message reactions will look and work on WhatsApp. WhatsApp‘s upcoming message reactions feature will allow users to react to messages with emojis similar to the feature on Apple’s iMessage, Twitter, and Facebook’s own Instagram and Messenger.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that message reactions will appear right below the text message and the feature will be available for both individual and group chats. People in a group conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message. The report says that users will be able to use any emoji they want, similar to the feature on Facebook Messenger. Details about when exactly the feature will roll out for all users are still unknown, but the screenshot suggests that it may be not be far away. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo seems to have been taken from the iPhone app. WABetaInfo, in a later update, said that users can react to a message multiple times with different emojis, and the process to send a reaction is end-to-end encrypted, so nobody outside the chat can see your reactions.

More details:• You can react to a message multiple times with different emojis.• The process to send a reaction is end-to-end encrypted, so nobody outside the chat can see your reactions.• You can react to messages in individual chats as well. https://t.co/mJwPL44xvK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2021

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also launched a new sticker pack to commemorate the fifth season of Netflix show Money Heist. The pack includes 17 stickers to celebrate the release of Season 5 of the popular Netflix show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here