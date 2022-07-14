WhatsApp Messages And Calls Now Work Through Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses: All Details

Meta is bringing WhatsApp support to its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The popular messaging is now compatible with the smart glasses and allows you to send messages, read out other chats and even make calls. The announcement was shared by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta on Wednesday, where he talks about bringing further cross-integration to the smart glass.

“Now you can make calls, hear message readouts, and send end-to-end encrypted messages with WhatsApp. Soon you’ll also be able to directly reply to Messenger or WhatsApp messages with voice commands,” he mentioned in his Facebook post.

Glasses are gradually becoming a strong product for Meta, and integrating WhatsApp into the wearable is another sign that Zuckerberg and Co. will continue to innovate and add its other products to the platform.

The link between the Ray-Ban Stories glasses and WhatsApp works through the Linked Devices feature that already lets you connect your WhatsApp account to a PC without needing the phone to be paired all the time.

Those with the Ray-Ban Stories can add the device to the Linked Devices on their WhatsApp account and start using the new features added by the platform. Meta claims all these messages are end-to-end encrypted but we are not sure how that applies when a WhatsApp chat from your phone is read out by the smart glass. But it is good to know that none of these transcriptions is stored on any server or device.

WhatsApp on Android and iOS with the latest versions offering compatibility with the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and it is likely that the feature rollout is going to be gradual, so you might have to wait for a while before getting to experience these new tools.

Ray-Ban Stories glasses are available in select countries for now, which helps Meta to finetune the software and make it effectively work for the users.

