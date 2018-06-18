English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WhatsApp Might be Working on Windows App
Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed.
Image for representation.
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is reportedly working with Microsoft to deliver a proper desktop app.
WhatsApp is one of the few developers that consistently delivered updates to its Windows Phone app, but a report by Windows Central suggests WhatsApp is actually getting ready to deliver a proper desktop app as well, TheNextWeb reported on Saturday.
Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed. It appeared to be a native Windows app with UWP design tenets like acrylic transparency, the report said.
Furthermore, a description of the project suggested Microsoft and WhatsApp were working closely on the project.
Rewinding a bit, WhatsApp does already have an app for the desktop but it's basically just a port of the company's web app.
While the web app is pretty functional, it misses out on important features like voice and video calling.
This UWP project, on the other hand, clearly shows buttons necessary for calls. It also looks a lot nicer.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
WhatsApp is one of the few developers that consistently delivered updates to its Windows Phone app, but a report by Windows Central suggests WhatsApp is actually getting ready to deliver a proper desktop app as well, TheNextWeb reported on Saturday.
Concept art for a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of WhatsApp showed up on Behance before being promptly removed. It appeared to be a native Windows app with UWP design tenets like acrylic transparency, the report said.
Furthermore, a description of the project suggested Microsoft and WhatsApp were working closely on the project.
Rewinding a bit, WhatsApp does already have an app for the desktop but it's basically just a port of the company's web app.
While the web app is pretty functional, it misses out on important features like voice and video calling.
This UWP project, on the other hand, clearly shows buttons necessary for calls. It also looks a lot nicer.
Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Facebook Could 'Open' Closed Eyes With New AI System
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- Deepika Padukone's Love For Ranveer Singh Is Unconditional, Here's Proof
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up