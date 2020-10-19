Need to Contact WhatsApp Support? Now You Can Simply Text Them, Shows Beta Update

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp might be bringing in-app support in a recent update for Android. References to the new feature have been spotted in a WhatsApp beta build for Android. The in-app support feature was spotted in WhatsApp 2.20.202.0 beta for Android by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all WhatsApp updates. The feature appears in the WhatsApp Settings menu as a new dedicated 'Contact us' page. In-app support allows users to file a bug report straight from the app itself, rather than mailing support@whatsapp.com.

The 'Contact us' page in settings would require users to type in their complaints in a text field. There is a checkbox right below the text field which asks for permission to send device information to WhatsApp. Text messages, media files, and status updates are not likely to be a part of the 'device information' WhatsApp might require for better understanding the problem. WhatsApp will deliver communications regarding the bug report via WhatsApp chats, which will be closed once the conversation between the user and support executive is over.

It is not know when the feature will be rolled out for all users. The WABetaInfo also reports that the feature is under development and will be available in a future build. There is no word about the in-app support feature for iOS. WhatsApp is also said to bring some more features in the near future. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app will allow users to mute chats forever. Currently, users can only mute their contacts or groups for a maximum of one year.