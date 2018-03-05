English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes

WhatsApp is expected to increase the time duration for 'Delete for Everyone' feature soon.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 5, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes
WhatsApp is expected to increase the time duration for 'Delete for Everyone' feature. (Image: News18.com)
Since long, WhatsApp users had demanded a delete option for their sent messages on the chat platform. The company did launch the feature in November last year, under the name ‘Delete for Everyone’ but restricted the delete feature to messages sent within the last seven minutes. Now the Facebook-owned chat platform is reportedly working on extending this time limit to over an hour.

As per the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.18.69, WhatsApp will offer a window of 4,096 seconds, i.e. 68 minutes and 16 seconds, to its users to delete a message which they might’ve sent to anyone. A WABetaInfo report informs of the new extended timeline for the ‘Delete of Everyone’ feature: "You can now delete messages for everyone sent within 4096 seconds that is 68 minutes and 16 seconds."

It is worth noting that with the duration for ‘Delete for Everyone’ now extended, there is a chance that the recipient might already have read the WhatsApp message by the time it is deleted in a chat.

Along with the extended time period for the feature, the report also mentions that WhatsApp for Android 2.18.67 version has modified icons to stickers.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
