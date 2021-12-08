WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Is Logging Users Out Of Linked Devices: Here’s Why

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently rolled out multi-device support for all users. The feature allows users to access the platform on multiple devices even without the primary smartphone. With the multi-device feature, users can link up to four devices to their WhatsApp via WhatsApp web. With the feature being in circulation for the past few weeks, users are now complaining about issues in syncing data between linked devices. WhatsApp has reportedly acknowledged the issue and says that it is introducing a fix for this.

According to a report in WABetaInfo, many users are complaining about WhatsApp automatically logging users out of their linked devices to fix the syncing issue. The report also mentions that the fix has been implemented for beta testers on both Android and iOS devices. With the new fix, if a device experiences issues in syncing data, the platform will automatically log you out of your devices as a safety precaution.

Those who have reportedly received the fix will see a message when they open WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices. The message reads “Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue. Please re-link your devices."

Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced a new Disappearing Messages functionality. The company said that it will soon allow users to set messages to be automatically deleted after a set period of time. WhatsApp also said that users will now have the option of turning on disappearing messages automatically for all their new chats.

