WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Out Of Beta Mode: How To Use WhatsApp On 4 Devices At Once

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been testing its multi-device functionality in beta since the past few months for the users to try out. Now, the company has brought the multi-device functionality out of the beta testing and has started rolling out a stable version of the feature. While in beta, users had the option of choosing to use the feature or not. Now, however, WhatsApp has started rolling out the stable version of multi-device support and it is no longer an opt-in feature. It will be activated automatically for all users and will let you use WhatsApp on up to four different devices at once, without requiring their smartphone to connect every time they log in.

The company said that since the beta rollout, it witnessed an increase in people accessing the feature directly through the web browser. The feature is most convenient for users who work on their laptops and have any sort of communication on WhatsApp. It makes it simpler to directly send and receive WhatsApp messages directly on your computer without having to worry about keeping your phone connected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sharing Contacts On WhatsApp? Here’s How To Send Multiple Contacts At Once

While there has been no announcement from Meta-owned WhatsApp about the feature coming out of beta, users are seeing that the multi-device functionality is out of beta testing. We can verify independently that the “beta" tag from WhatsApp while using multi-device support is now gone, which means that the feature is out of beta testing and is rolling out in a stable build.

The multi-device support allows users to use WhatsApp on their phone and up to four other devices that are not another smartphone. This means that the same WhatsApp account can not be used in two different smartphones, but users can connect up to four PCs or tablets with WhatsApp Web at once. Earlier, users needed to keep their phone connected to the internet to be able to keep using WhatsApp. That is not the case anymore, and users can freely use WhatsApp Web without the need of keeping their phone connected to the internet.

ALSO READ: Sharing Contacts On WhatsApp? Here’s How To Send Multiple Contacts At Once

HOW TO CONNECT WHATSAPP TO UP TO FOUR DEVICES

To use the feature, you need to go to www.web.whatsapp.com from their web browser. You will se a QR code on the screen.

Then, you need to open WhatsApp on your phone and click the three-dot menu on the top right corner of the screen.

Click Linked Devices, then click “Link a Device."

Now, scan the QR code on your screen, and you are done! Now you can forget about your phone and use WhatsApp on other devices freely.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

ALSO READ: Mixed Messages: Is British Army Banning WhatsApp over Russia-linked Privacy Fears?.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.