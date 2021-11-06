WhatsApp Multi Device Feature Rolled Out - No Need To Keep Phone Online For WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has been testing a feature since months that will allow users of the Facebook (now Meta)-owned to link their account to secondary devices and continue using the messaging platform without the primary smartphone online. This feature is now rolling out to users on both Android and iOS version of WhatsApp. This new feature allow WhatsApp users to send and receive messages on a second device without their primary smartphone online. Till now, users had to make sure their smartphone was connected to the internet before they could use on a secondary device on web version.

The feature is still in the beta stage. Users need to opt in for the feature that is still labeled as in “Beta" from the ‘Linked Devices’ setting in WhatsApp. Once enabled, users will be unlinked from all devices before re-linking a new device. Once linked, it will work as it has been since earlier. This time, however, you won’t have to make sure that your smartphone is online. Now, linked devices will be able to receive and send messages up to 14 days after the smartphone goes offline. This could be useful in a situation where the smartphone is misplaced and one needs to stay in touch, or if the battery of your smartphone runs out, your WhatsApp Web will still keep running.

This feature, however, has a limitation on iOS. It doesn’t allow you to delete conversations or messages from a linked device. You still can not link a tablet or a secondary smartphone with WhatsApp. In order to check if you have received the update, users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version and tap the three-dot menu. Then tap “Linked devices" and enable the feature.

