WhatsApp Multi-Device Support is Coming Soon as Internal Testing Begins

WhatsApp created quite the hype with its dark mode theme last year. It took its time to roll out the feature so as to ensure that users don’t face any issues. This year, the popular messaging service is expected to introduce multi-device support, which could be its biggest feature for 2020.

According to WABetaInfo, a credible source for anything and everything related to WhatsApp, the messaging service has begun internal testing of this feature. There is no confirmation around the release date of multi-device support, but it could happen later in the year.

From now on WhatsApp is internally starting some important tests for the multi device feature.

It's not available yet and there isn't a release date: it could be next two months, four months, six months ‍♂️.. but it's really positive that they have started to test it on the whole. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 2, 2020

We had first heard about multi-device support back in April. A beta version of the app included an option to log in to a new device using a WhatsApp account while being active on one device already. This feature could work just like the QR Code scanning feature for using WhatsApp on a web browser. This could be quite a useful feature allowing users to simultaneously load the same account on two smartphones, or a smartphone and a tablet.

While there is no information, the support for multi-device could potentially also lead to cross-platform usability where one could use a WhatsApp account simultaneously on both Android and iOS. Most importantly, the ability to migrate messages from iOS to Android, and vice versa.

WhatsApp is also said to be under development to bring support for the iPad. WABetaInfo had got their hands of an early build of the app confirming that indeed a dedicated app for the iPad is on its way. "We are happy to be the first to announce that WhatsApp is finally working on a real iPad support! We previously announced a semi-compatible iPad app that worked using WhatsApp Web (so your iPhone needed to be connected to the Internet), but WhatsApp has wisely decided to provide this final solution, at the moment. In future the other app should be available as well, allowing the user to use the same number on iPad and iPhone, using WhatsApp Web," said WABetaInfo in a post.

