WhatsApp New Stickers, Wallpapers, Sticker Search and More Coming With New Update

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released some new updates including custom wallpapers, separate wallpapers for light and dark themes, a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated pack. While setting a custom wallpaper has been a feature since quite a while, the update adds the ability to put custom wallpapers for individual chats. Further, the new update also brings an updated version of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) 'Together at Home' sticker pack, which is now fully animated.

The new WhatsApp update will allow users to put a different wallpaper for each contact or group they have on WhatsApp. This WhatsApp says, will make it easier for users to identify whom they are chatting with. "Your WhatsApp chats hold a special place in your life, which is why we’re introducing custom chat wallpapers. Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favorite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again," WhatsApp said in its release.

Further, the company also announced that there are more doodle wallpapers for users to choose from and are now available in different colours. Further, the stock wallpaper database also has more backgrounds with images of nature and architecture from around the world. The new sticker search lets users find stickers faster and more easily.

WhatsApp recently launched its disappearing messages feature for Android and iOS. The new feature, if turned on, will make messages in a chat disappear after seven days. The disappearing messages feature can also be used on group chats, where the option to enable/disable only lies with the admin.