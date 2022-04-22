WhatsApp Now Supports Group Voice Calls With Up to 32 Participants

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to users in India. Following the latest update, WhatsApp users will be able to start group voice calls with up to 32 people. The update also improves the interface with social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms. All the visual tweaks will aim to improve the interface for wider appeal. The update further includes updated designs for voice message bubbles and info screens for contact and groups. Lastly, the update includes improvements such as accessing favourite media in the gallery.

WhatsApp started approving group voice calls amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to let users converse virtually. It initially let four members join a group call that later got extended up to eight. This limit remained unchanged until now. However, it appears that the group video call is limited to eight participants.

WhatsApp Voice Calls have many benefits, most important being HD audio quality and free of cost. Of course, users will need internet connectivity for it to work. To start a voice call, users will need to go to contact and press the call icon. On the other hand, to start a group voice call, open the Call tab at the bottom > Select the Plus symbol at the top > Start Group Call.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta recently announced that it would add more features such as shares files with size of up to 2GB. At present, the size of each file to be exchanged among the users should not exceed 1 GB. WhatsApp will also allow the administrator of a chat group to delete messages anytime. The deleted conversation will not be visible to any group members, a company spokesperson told PTI. WhatsApp will also provide an option of creating communities under which all groups representing a set of communities like school, residential society, friends at various places can be organised.

