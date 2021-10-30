WhatsApp Payment has not really picked up in India - nowhere close to other payments apps like Google Pay or Paytm. Now, the company is said to be rolling out a cashback scheme, in hopes of gaining more takers for its payment service in India. WhatsApp will pay users a Rs 51 cashback for making payments via the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. The cashback option was found in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.21.20.3. The app shows a “Give cash, get Rs 51 back" banner, as shown in reports.

The Rs 51 cashback is only available for users on Android, but the feature is in beta. Users will get a guaranteed cashback of Rs 51 up to five times by sending money to different contacts. WhatsApp has not set a limit on the amount that users will need to transfer for this cashback. So basically, a user can send Re 1 and get Rs 51 back. The Rs 51 is immediately credited to your account once you make the payment.

While the cashback is guaranteed with no limit on the amount of money that needs to be sent, WhatsApp will only reward you for the first five payments through the app. While the feature is only available to WhatsApp users on Android, it is expected to be rolled out to a wider user base in India.

This cashback is similar to the one on Google Pay in its initial days. The app, known as “Tez" back then, used to give exactly Rs 51 as a referral bonus for users when their referred contacts made their first payment.

