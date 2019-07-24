WhatsApp Officially Available For Jio Phones, Nokia 8110 via KaiOS Store

WhatsApp is available on a vast number of platforms including KaiOS, a lightweight mobile operating system for feature phones. While devices like the Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2 and Nokia 8110 all running on KaiOS have already got the popular messaging app in India, it is being reported that the official KaiOS Store is also offering the app worldwide.

This means that users of devices running on KaiOS around the globe can now get official access to WhatsApp. According to the official KaiOS blog, WhatsApp will be available for download via the KaiOS Store for devices with 512MB and 256MB RAM. The company further says that by Q3 2019, most smart feature phones running on KaiOS will come with WhatsApp out-of-the-box.

“We’re thrilled to bring WhatsApp to the KaiOS platform and extend such an important means of communication to a brand new demographic. We strive to make the internet and digital services accessible for everyone and offering WhatsApp on affordable smart feature phones is a giant leap towards this goal. We can’t wait to see the next billion users connect in meaningful ways with their loved ones, communities, and others across the globe,” said Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies.

The blog also mentions that about 100 million phones with Kai OS were shipped to over 100 countries, making it the third most used operating system in the world right after Android and iOS. Apart from the Nokia 8110 and the two JioPhones, there are a bunch of feature phones running on KaiOS. Here is a complete list of devices.