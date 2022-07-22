WhatsApp Officially Lets You Migrate Transfer From Android To iPhone And Vice Versa: How It Works

WhatsApp now brings official support for you to transfer chats from Android to an iPhone and even the other way around. The messaging app has teased the feature for quite some time now, but now it is available for users to go ahead and use this capability without any concern.

WhatsApp says the details of the migration are given on its FAQ page which is accessible on its website. Strangely, we couldn’t find the method to transfer chats from iPhone to Android on the Whatsapp FAQ page, which should be updated in the coming days.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

The news about this feature was first revealed by Mark Zuckerberg, who said the new feature will allow users to switch between Android and iOS securely. They will be able to transfer the chat history, photos, videos and even voice messages but your call history won’t go through.

While the migration from iOS to Android has been around for over a year, we recently got the ability to switch from an Android phone to an iPhone. You need an iPhone with iOS 15.5 version or later, while the Android phone needs to have Android 5 or above installed.

The WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 is compatible with this support on an Android device, while for migration to an iPhone you need the Whatsapp iOS version 2.22.10.70. Make sure both the devices are factory reset and connected to a power source. They also need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

HOW TO TRANSFER WHATSAPP CHAT FROM ANDROID AND IPHONE

WhatsApp has mentioned the steps that can help you migrate from Android to iPhone, you can get the details from its FAQ page.

– Install the Move to iOS app on your Android phone, open it and follow the steps

– WhatsApp will send a code to your registered iPhone, enter this code on your Android phone and click on Continue

– Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

– Click on Start on your Android phone so that WhatsApp can prepare the data for export

– Once the data is ready to be exported, your WhatsApp account will not work on the Android phone

– Click on Next to return to the Move to iOS app.

– Hit Continue to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the

transfer completion

– Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store on your iPhone

– Open WhatsApp and log in using the registered phone number from your Android device

– Click on Start and allow the process to complete

– Your new device is activated with all the chats from your Android phone

If you have a Samsung smartphone, this migration feature is compatible for you to make the switch to an iPhone, and the details are given on the FAQ page. Many users have been crying out for a feature like this for years and WhatsApp is finally giving them.

