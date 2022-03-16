WhatsApp On Android Finally Allows You To Listen To Voice Chats Over Other Apps: How It Works

WhatsApp on Android is now getting this voice chat feature that came to iPhone users a few weeks back. The beta version has been spotted with the ability to play voice chats in the background so that you don’t have to stop doing everything else to play the audio.

It’s called the global voice note player, and Android users running the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.7.21 can try out this feature right away.

Also Read: Samsung Laptops Are Coming Back To India; 6 New Galaxy Book Laptops To launch On March 17

The details of the update were shared by WABetainfo this week, which also added that only select users might be able to use the global voice note player on the Android beta version right now. So, if you don’t see the option available yet, we suggest you to wait for a bit.

Voice notes have been an interesting addition to WhatsApp, and even though you text on the app, sending voice messages has become convenient for many. But for all this time, you had to open the app and listen to the voice note without closing it.

Advertisement

Now, with the global voice note player, you will see a player bar at the top of the app, which lets you listen to the chat, and allows you to continue doing other things as well.

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date In India Confirmed: Expected Price, Specs And All Details

The feature is being tested out on the beta version for Android users right now, so regular users will have to wait for the official release, which should probably happen in a month or two. Android users generally get features on WhatsApp before the iPhone folks get to use it. But in this case, iOS got the option first, making Android people wait for the rollout. And even then, the beta release has been limited to a few users for some reason.

In other WhatsApp news, the platform is likely to bring more restrictions with regards to forwarding a message.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

It wants to limit how many times users can share the same message in the next few updates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.