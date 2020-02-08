WhatsApp Pay Accepting New Users in India Now, Here’s How You Can Use it
WhatsApp Pay has finally been approved by RBI and NPCI, with the first phase of public rollout set to include 10 million users.
WhatsApp Pay has finally been approved by RBI and NPCI, with the first phase of public rollout set to include 10 million users.
WhatsApp Pay has finally been given regulatory approval by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), according to a report by Business Standard. The approval comes after nearly two years of WhatsApp holding an invitation-only trial run for the in-app payments service in India, and follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s approval for the app that was reportedly issued recently. WhatsApp so far struggled to get regulatory approval for operating its payments interface due to issues with data localisation, but has reportedly agreed to comply with the government’s requirement for digital payments firms to store all critical data locally, within India.
WhatsApp declined News18’s request for a comment on the matter. According to reports, the public rollout of WhatsApp Pay will take place in phases, which is apparently due to its large number of users in India. Back in July 2019, WhatsApp was reported to have over 400 million monthly active users in India. With reports of compliance with Indian data localisation norms, WhatsApp is expected to take time to localise its financial transaction data, and as a result, WhatsApp Pay is scheduled to roll out in phases.
The first phase of the rollout will reportedly involve 10 million users in India. News18 independently confirmed this development, and found that new users can sign up now on WhatsApp Pay. However, the sign-up period will likely be limited, and is expected to close before reopening again at a later stage. If you are interested in using WhatsApp’s UPI-based payments service, here’s how you can go about it:
1. On WhatsApp, tap on the attachment button inside a chat window. All Android and iOS users should see a ‘Payments’ option.
2. Tap on this, and new users will be prompted to accept the terms and conditions of the service.
3. After agreeing to this, users will be taken to the UPI registration screen. This process will follow the same process of authentication as any existing UPI payments app.
4. For first-time UPI users, you will be prompted to select your bank, following which your phone number will be validated. You will then be prompted to choose your UPI ID, and set an UPI PIN as mandated by your bank.
5. Once this entire setup is complete, users will be able to invite others by sending a payment request to those who do not have the service yet. Alternately, transactions can be made to existing WhatsApp Pay users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM