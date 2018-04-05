English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WhatsApp Plus: It’s a Fake Malicious App; Don’t Fall For it

The WhatsApp Plus app disguises itself as the pro variant of WhatsApp and reportedly misuses access to personal data on the phone.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
This app reportedly collects user information when installed. (Representative image/Reuters)
A fake version of the popular messaging app—WhatsApp—has appeared on Google Play Store. Dubbed as the WhatsApp Plus, the app disguises as the pro variant of WhatsApp and reportedly misuses access to personal data on the phone. When the app is installed, it redirects the user to a website with content written in Arabic and tells visitors to download ‘Watts Plus Plus WhatsApp’. This app reportedly collects user information when installed.

In another news, users in Israel are now reportedly connected to WhatsApp through the Facebook servers. According to WABetaInfo, a popular fan page that tracks WhatsApp Beta, the switch has been made to ensure better connection quality. "All users from Israel are now connected to WhatsApp through the Facebook servers," it said.

The website, however, said that the fact that WhatsApp is starting to use the Facebook servers must not worry you. "This just ensures a better quality of the connection. All chats and calls are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp/Facebook/anyone cannot read/listen them. Everything is encrypted, also Stickers," WABetaInfo tweeted. WABetaInfo has asked people to wait till May "to see which data are really stored in the WhatsApp server and if they might be a problem for us".

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
