WhatsApp Reaches Nokia 8110 'Banana Phone' First in India
Priced at Rs 4,999, the feature phone is available offline as well as on Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and Nokia's official website in traditional black and banana yellow colour variants.
WhatsApp Reaches Nokia 8110 'Banana Phone' First in India
'Nokia 8110' now supports messaging app WhatsApp and the update has reached the Indian market first, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced on Tuesday. The slider banana feature phone has intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis.
