Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

WhatsApp Recently Added Three Features: Here's a Quick Look at Them

WhatsApp lets its users set reminders, notify them if they have an incoming call waiting, and allows them to control who can add them to group chats.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WhatsApp Recently Added Three Features: Here's a Quick Look at Them
Image for Representation

WhatsApp, which is certainly one of the most popular messaging services across the globe, continues to get new features over time to enhance the user experience. Recently the app received a new reminders feature which is a collaboration with Any.do. The instant messaging app also got a new 'call waiting' feature and the ability to block users from adding you to annoying groups. Here's a quick look at them:

1. Clever Reminders: WhatsApp has partnered with Any.do, a productivity platform in order to enable the feature of setting up a reminder within the app. To use this feature, users will need a premium account membership of Any.do. To set a reminder on WhatsApp, users have to follow the following steps:

· Open WhatsApp.

· Open the Any.do conversation.

· Enter ‘remind me to….’

· Any.do will ask you for the reminder time.

· Add the time and you’re all set!

2. Call Waiting: With this feature, users will be notified about another incoming call even when they are already on a WhatsApp call. It is then up to the user to accept that call or not.

3. Access to Add in WhatsApp Groups: The Facebook-owned messaging app has introduced a feature as per which users can decide who they want to give access to add them in a WhatsApp group. With this invitation, system users have an option of giving access to “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “Nobody”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram