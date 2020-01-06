WhatsApp Records Biggest Messaging Day in its 10 Year History this New Year's Eve

WhatsApp's meteoric rise in popularity is a true case of blink-and-you-miss-it. While it may not seem like such a long time ago since we got ourselves hooked onto this instant messaging app, WhatsApp completed a full decade at the end of 2019. It was launched 10 years ago, in August 2009, for iPhones, and it crossed over to Android in 2010, ensuring that our messaging habits would never be the same again. Since its hard to remember the change that users have seen over the years, WhatsApp released an interesting infographic that highlights some of the app's most important milestones since its release.

In fact, this New Year's Eve was the biggest messaging day in the history of the instant messaging service. On December 31, 2019, between 12 AM and 11:59 PM, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were shared worldwide on WhatsApp, including over 12 billion photos. Of all its features, these are the most popular: text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling, and voice notes. WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly users and is expected to reach 2 billion users by the end of 2020. Apart from its Android and iOS platforms, WhatsApp also launched a desktop app in May 2016.

